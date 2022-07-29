Strides Pharma Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 940.07 crore, up 36.57% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Strides Pharma Science are:
Net Sales at Rs 940.07 crore in June 2022 up 36.57% from Rs. 688.37 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 135.89 crore in June 2022 up 33.78% from Rs. 205.20 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.70 crore in June 2022 up 300.76% from Rs. 36.71 crore in June 2021.
Strides Pharma shares closed at 334.45 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.00% returns over the last 6 months and -54.78% over the last 12 months.
|
|Strides Pharma Science
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|940.07
|866.02
|688.37
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|940.07
|866.02
|688.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|492.70
|169.18
|316.93
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|59.31
|117.40
|60.78
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-80.41
|140.90
|-28.63
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|183.66
|157.25
|161.36
|Depreciation
|60.40
|60.68
|54.88
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|224.66
|239.12
|228.17
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.25
|-18.51
|-105.12
|Other Income
|13.55
|86.06
|13.53
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|13.30
|67.55
|-91.59
|Interest
|54.54
|49.48
|41.45
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-41.24
|18.06
|-133.04
|Exceptional Items
|-65.77
|-76.95
|-91.54
|P/L Before Tax
|-107.01
|-58.88
|-224.58
|Tax
|-28.07
|-131.48
|-35.54
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-78.94
|72.60
|-189.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-78.94
|72.60
|-189.04
|Minority Interest
|-0.56
|0.26
|3.37
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-56.39
|-43.64
|-19.53
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-135.89
|29.22
|-205.20
|Equity Share Capital
|89.79
|89.79
|89.72
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-15.13
|3.25
|-22.88
|Diluted EPS
|-15.13
|3.25
|-22.88
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-15.13
|3.25
|-22.88
|Diluted EPS
|-15.13
|3.25
|-22.88
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited