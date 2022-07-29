 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Strides Pharma Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 940.07 crore, up 36.57% Y-o-Y

Jul 29, 2022 / 03:11 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Strides Pharma Science are:

Net Sales at Rs 940.07 crore in June 2022 up 36.57% from Rs. 688.37 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 135.89 crore in June 2022 up 33.78% from Rs. 205.20 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.70 crore in June 2022 up 300.76% from Rs. 36.71 crore in June 2021.

Strides Pharma shares closed at 334.45 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.00% returns over the last 6 months and -54.78% over the last 12 months.

Strides Pharma Science
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 940.07 866.02 688.37
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 940.07 866.02 688.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 492.70 169.18 316.93
Purchase of Traded Goods 59.31 117.40 60.78
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -80.41 140.90 -28.63
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 183.66 157.25 161.36
Depreciation 60.40 60.68 54.88
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 224.66 239.12 228.17
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.25 -18.51 -105.12
Other Income 13.55 86.06 13.53
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.30 67.55 -91.59
Interest 54.54 49.48 41.45
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -41.24 18.06 -133.04
Exceptional Items -65.77 -76.95 -91.54
P/L Before Tax -107.01 -58.88 -224.58
Tax -28.07 -131.48 -35.54
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -78.94 72.60 -189.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -78.94 72.60 -189.04
Minority Interest -0.56 0.26 3.37
Share Of P/L Of Associates -56.39 -43.64 -19.53
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -135.89 29.22 -205.20
Equity Share Capital 89.79 89.79 89.72
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -15.13 3.25 -22.88
Diluted EPS -15.13 3.25 -22.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -15.13 3.25 -22.88
Diluted EPS -15.13 3.25 -22.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 29, 2022 03:07 pm
