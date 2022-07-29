Strides Pharma Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 940.07 crore, up 36.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 940.07 crore in June 2022 up 36.57% from Rs. 688.37 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 135.89 crore in June 2022 up 33.78% from Rs. 205.20 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.70 crore in June 2022 up 300.76% from Rs. 36.71 crore in June 2021.

Strides Pharma shares closed at 334.45 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.00% returns over the last 6 months and -54.78% over the last 12 months.