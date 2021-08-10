Strides Pharma Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 688.37 crore, down 11.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 688.37 crore in June 2021 down 11.95% from Rs. 781.80 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 205.20 crore in June 2021 down 298.14% from Rs. 103.56 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 36.71 crore in June 2021 down 121.95% from Rs. 167.21 crore in June 2020.

Strides Pharma shares closed at 681.20 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given -19.85% returns over the last 6 months and 11.85% over the last 12 months.