Last Updated : Aug 05, 2020 07:17 PM IST
Last Updated : Aug 05, 2020 07:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Strides Pharma Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 781.80 crore, up 14% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Strides Pharma Science are:

Net Sales at Rs 781.80 crore in June 2020 up 14% from Rs. 685.80 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 103.56 crore in June 2020 up 2699.03% from Rs. 3.70 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 167.21 crore in June 2020 up 27.48% from Rs. 131.17 crore in June 2019.

Strides Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 11.56 in June 2020 from Rs. 0.41 in June 2019.

Strides Pharma shares closed at 468.55 on August 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given -5.24% returns over the last 6 months and 16.51% over the last 12 months.

Strides Pharma Science
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations781.80618.64685.80
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations781.80618.64685.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials276.69175.66309.16
Purchase of Traded Goods44.0436.3438.23
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-18.4834.65-31.54
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost129.78124.0997.13
Depreciation49.1345.3442.89
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses194.86182.86151.90
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax105.7719.7078.03
Other Income12.3117.6510.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax118.0837.3588.28
Interest36.9140.3335.34
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax81.17-2.9852.94
Exceptional Items44.92-170.10-6.65
P/L Before Tax126.09-173.0846.29
Tax3.28-10.473.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities122.80-162.6143.17
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items--0.82-22.45
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period122.80-161.7920.72
Minority Interest1.722.640.79
Share Of P/L Of Associates-20.96-44.78-17.81
Net P/L After M.I & Associates103.56-203.933.70
Equity Share Capital89.5589.5589.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS11.56-22.770.41
Diluted EPS11.56-22.760.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS11.56-22.770.41
Diluted EPS11.56-22.760.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 5, 2020 07:11 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #Strides Pharma #Strides Pharma Science

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.