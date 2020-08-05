Strides Pharma Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 781.80 crore, up 14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 781.80 crore in June 2020 up 14% from Rs. 685.80 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 103.56 crore in June 2020 up 2699.03% from Rs. 3.70 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 167.21 crore in June 2020 up 27.48% from Rs. 131.17 crore in June 2019.

Strides Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 11.56 in June 2020 from Rs. 0.41 in June 2019.

Strides Pharma shares closed at 468.55 on August 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given -5.24% returns over the last 6 months and 16.51% over the last 12 months.