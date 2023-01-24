Strides Pharma Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 864.85 crore, up 8.87% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Strides Pharma Science are:Net Sales at Rs 864.85 crore in December 2022 up 8.87% from Rs. 794.39 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 80.03 crore in December 2022 up 34.23% from Rs. 121.67 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 142.54 crore in December 2022 up 1116.21% from Rs. 11.72 crore in December 2021.
|Strides Pharma shares closed at 337.10 on January 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.54% returns over the last 6 months and -10.84% over the last 12 months.
|Strides Pharma Science
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|864.85
|897.10
|794.39
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|864.85
|897.10
|794.39
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|307.90
|372.69
|317.59
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|47.66
|12.31
|53.91
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|11.94
|2.10
|29.60
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|181.01
|191.69
|179.94
|Depreciation
|60.22
|61.70
|60.90
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|200.00
|220.19
|211.82
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|56.12
|36.43
|-59.37
|Other Income
|26.20
|23.46
|10.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|82.32
|59.89
|-49.18
|Interest
|58.44
|67.64
|42.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|23.88
|-7.75
|-91.43
|Exceptional Items
|41.56
|14.52
|-15.43
|P/L Before Tax
|65.44
|6.77
|-106.86
|Tax
|4.09
|-38.40
|-4.48
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|61.35
|45.17
|-102.38
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|18.57
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|61.35
|63.74
|-102.38
|Minority Interest
|2.08
|3.92
|4.99
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-143.45
|-44.84
|-24.28
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-80.03
|22.83
|-121.67
|Equity Share Capital
|90.30
|90.29
|89.78
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.86
|2.54
|-13.55
|Diluted EPS
|-8.86
|2.54
|-13.55
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.86
|2.54
|-13.55
|Diluted EPS
|-8.86
|2.54
|-13.55
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited