Strides Pharma Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 864.85 crore, up 8.87% Y-o-Y

Jan 24, 2023 / 11:20 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Strides Pharma Science are:Net Sales at Rs 864.85 crore in December 2022 up 8.87% from Rs. 794.39 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 80.03 crore in December 2022 up 34.23% from Rs. 121.67 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 142.54 crore in December 2022 up 1116.21% from Rs. 11.72 crore in December 2021. Strides Pharma shares closed at 337.10 on January 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.54% returns over the last 6 months and -10.84% over the last 12 months.
Strides Pharma Science
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations864.85897.10794.39
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations864.85897.10794.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials307.90372.69317.59
Purchase of Traded Goods47.6612.3153.91
Increase/Decrease in Stocks11.942.1029.60
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost181.01191.69179.94
Depreciation60.2261.7060.90
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses200.00220.19211.82
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax56.1236.43-59.37
Other Income26.2023.4610.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax82.3259.89-49.18
Interest58.4467.6442.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax23.88-7.75-91.43
Exceptional Items41.5614.52-15.43
P/L Before Tax65.446.77-106.86
Tax4.09-38.40-4.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities61.3545.17-102.38
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items--18.57--
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period61.3563.74-102.38
Minority Interest2.083.924.99
Share Of P/L Of Associates-143.45-44.84-24.28
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-80.0322.83-121.67
Equity Share Capital90.3090.2989.78
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-8.862.54-13.55
Diluted EPS-8.862.54-13.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-8.862.54-13.55
Diluted EPS-8.862.54-13.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

