    Strides Pharma Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 864.85 crore, up 8.87% Y-o-Y

    January 24, 2023 / 11:20 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Strides Pharma Science are:Net Sales at Rs 864.85 crore in December 2022 up 8.87% from Rs. 794.39 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 80.03 crore in December 2022 up 34.23% from Rs. 121.67 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 142.54 crore in December 2022 up 1116.21% from Rs. 11.72 crore in December 2021.Strides Pharma shares closed at 337.10 on January 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.54% returns over the last 6 months and -10.84% over the last 12 months.
    Strides Pharma Science
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations864.85897.10794.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations864.85897.10794.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials307.90372.69317.59
    Purchase of Traded Goods47.6612.3153.91
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks11.942.1029.60
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost181.01191.69179.94
    Depreciation60.2261.7060.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses200.00220.19211.82
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax56.1236.43-59.37
    Other Income26.2023.4610.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax82.3259.89-49.18
    Interest58.4467.6442.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax23.88-7.75-91.43
    Exceptional Items41.5614.52-15.43
    P/L Before Tax65.446.77-106.86
    Tax4.09-38.40-4.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities61.3545.17-102.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items--18.57--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period61.3563.74-102.38
    Minority Interest2.083.924.99
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-143.45-44.84-24.28
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-80.0322.83-121.67
    Equity Share Capital90.3090.2989.78
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.862.54-13.55
    Diluted EPS-8.862.54-13.55
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.862.54-13.55
    Diluted EPS-8.862.54-13.55
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited