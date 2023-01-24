Strides Pharma Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 864.85 crore, up 8.87% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 864.85 897.10 794.39 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 864.85 897.10 794.39 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 307.90 372.69 317.59 Purchase of Traded Goods 47.66 12.31 53.91 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 11.94 2.10 29.60 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 181.01 191.69 179.94 Depreciation 60.22 61.70 60.90 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 200.00 220.19 211.82 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 56.12 36.43 -59.37 Other Income 26.20 23.46 10.19 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 82.32 59.89 -49.18 Interest 58.44 67.64 42.25 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 23.88 -7.75 -91.43 Exceptional Items 41.56 14.52 -15.43 P/L Before Tax 65.44 6.77 -106.86 Tax 4.09 -38.40 -4.48 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 61.35 45.17 -102.38 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- 18.57 -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 61.35 63.74 -102.38 Minority Interest 2.08 3.92 4.99 Share Of P/L Of Associates -143.45 -44.84 -24.28 Net P/L After M.I & Associates -80.03 22.83 -121.67 Equity Share Capital 90.30 90.29 89.78 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -8.86 2.54 -13.55 Diluted EPS -8.86 2.54 -13.55 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -8.86 2.54 -13.55 Diluted EPS -8.86 2.54 -13.55 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited