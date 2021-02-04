Strides Pharma Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 832.02 crore, up 13.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 832.02 crore in December 2020 up 13.6% from Rs. 732.44 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.85 crore in December 2020 down 59.69% from Rs. 93.89 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 173.80 crore in December 2020 down 10.64% from Rs. 194.49 crore in December 2019.

Strides Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.22 in December 2020 from Rs. 10.48 in December 2019.

Strides Pharma shares closed at 895.50 on February 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 91.12% returns over the last 6 months and 85.50% over the last 12 months.