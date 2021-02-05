MARKET NEWS

Strides Pharma Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 832.02 crore, up 13.6% Y-o-Y

February 05, 2021 / 10:47 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Strides Pharma Science are:

Net Sales at Rs 832.02 crore in December 2020 up 13.6% from Rs. 732.44 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.85 crore in December 2020 down 59.69% from Rs. 93.89 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 173.80 crore in December 2020 down 10.64% from Rs. 194.49 crore in December 2019.

Strides Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.22 in December 2020 from Rs. 10.48 in December 2019.

Strides Pharma shares closed at 886.80 on February 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 89.51% returns over the last 6 months and 83.49% over the last 12 months.

Strides Pharma Science
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations832.02793.56732.44
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations832.02793.56732.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials389.43321.53277.54
Purchase of Traded Goods74.3161.9738.83
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-113.17-75.05-55.29
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost128.35138.31111.64
Depreciation52.5152.7943.47
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses192.50184.70177.45
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax108.09109.30138.80
Other Income13.2012.8712.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax121.29122.17151.02
Interest34.6836.8739.63
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax86.6185.31111.39
Exceptional Items-13.7713.1315.63
P/L Before Tax72.8598.44127.02
Tax10.776.1011.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities62.0792.34115.72
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items--14.77--
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period62.07107.11115.72
Minority Interest2.693.961.56
Share Of P/L Of Associates-26.92-30.12-23.39
Net P/L After M.I & Associates37.8580.9593.89
Equity Share Capital89.6389.6389.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.229.0310.48
Diluted EPS4.229.0310.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.229.0310.48
Diluted EPS4.229.0310.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 5, 2021 10:22 am

