Strides Pharma Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 832.02 crore, up 13.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 832.02 crore in December 2020 up 13.6% from Rs. 732.44 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.85 crore in December 2020 down 59.69% from Rs. 93.89 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 173.80 crore in December 2020 down 10.64% from Rs. 194.49 crore in December 2019.

Strides Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.22 in December 2020 from Rs. 10.48 in December 2019.

Strides Pharma shares closed at 886.80 on February 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 89.51% returns over the last 6 months and 83.49% over the last 12 months.