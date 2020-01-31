Strides Pharma Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 732.44 crore, down 7.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 732.44 crore in December 2019 down 7.81% from Rs. 794.50 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 93.89 crore in December 2019 down 68% from Rs. 293.42 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 194.49 crore in December 2019 up 52.04% from Rs. 127.92 crore in December 2018.

Strides Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.48 in December 2019 from Rs. 32.77 in December 2018.

Strides Pharma shares closed at 468.85 on January 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 26.32% returns over the last 6 months and -1.67% over the last 12 months.