Stratmont Indus Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 34.09 crore, up 206.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.09 crore in March 2023 up 206.98% from Rs. 11.11 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2023 up 301.58% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.22 crore in March 2023 up 293.55% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2022.

Stratmont Indus EPS has increased to Rs. 1.52 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.38 in March 2022.

Stratmont Indus shares closed at 17.04 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 17.52% returns over the last 6 months and -25.59% over the last 12 months.