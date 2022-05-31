Stratmont Indus Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.11 crore, up 25725.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.11 crore in March 2022 up 25725.81% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022 up 132.63% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2022 up 342.86% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2021.

Stratmont Indus EPS has increased to Rs. 0.38 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.16 in March 2021.

Stratmont Indus shares closed at 22.60 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)