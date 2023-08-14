Stratmont Indus Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.91 crore, down 88.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.91 crore in June 2023 down 88.71% from Rs. 16.96 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2023 up 56.41% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.56 crore in June 2023 up 229.41% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022.

Stratmont Indus EPS has increased to Rs. 0.74 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.47 in June 2022.

Stratmont Indus shares closed at 19.08 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 24.30% returns over the last 6 months and 2.31% over the last 12 months.