Stratmont Indus Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 17.87 crore, up 9062.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.87 crore in June 2021 up 9062.1% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2021 up 18246.67% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2021 up 5400% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2020.

Stratmont Indus EPS has increased to Rs. 1.57 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2020.

Stratmont Indus shares closed at 24.75 on August 30, 2021 (BSE) and has given 88.79% returns over the last 6 months