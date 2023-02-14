Stratmont Indus Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.20 crore, down 76.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.20 crore in December 2022 down 76.28% from Rs. 5.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 58.47% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 62.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.