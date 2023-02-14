 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stratmont Indus Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.20 crore, down 76.28% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 10:24 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Stratmont Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.20 crore in December 2022 down 76.28% from Rs. 5.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 58.47% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 62.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

Stratmont Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.20 0.40 5.04
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.20 0.40 5.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.11 0.40 4.90
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -0.05 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.05 0.04 0.06
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.00 0.01 0.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.03 0.00 0.08
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.03 0.00 0.08
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.03 0.00 0.08
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.03 0.00 0.08
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.03 0.00 0.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.03 0.00 0.08
Equity Share Capital 3.50 3.50 3.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.10 0.01 0.24
Diluted EPS -- 0.01 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.10 0.01 0.24
Diluted EPS -- 0.01 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited