Stratmont Indus Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.20 crore, down 76.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.20 crore in December 2022 down 76.28% from Rs. 5.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 58.47% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 62.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

Stratmont Indus EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.24 in December 2021.

Stratmont Indus shares closed at 16.15 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.60% returns over the last 6 months and -9.27% over the last 12 months.