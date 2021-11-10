Stovec Ind Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 60.92 crore, up 47.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.92 crore in September 2021 up 47.84% from Rs. 41.21 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.19 crore in September 2021 up 24.73% from Rs. 4.96 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.33 crore in September 2021 up 19.77% from Rs. 7.79 crore in September 2020.

Stovec Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 29.64 in September 2021 from Rs. 23.76 in September 2020.

Stovec Ind shares closed at 2,692.80 on November 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 47.86% returns over the last 6 months and 45.56% over the last 12 months.