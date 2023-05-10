English
    Stovec Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 44.40 crore, down 32.73% Y-o-Y

    May 10, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Stovec Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 44.40 crore in March 2023 down 32.73% from Rs. 65.99 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.45 crore in March 2023 down 74.73% from Rs. 9.68 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.71 crore in March 2023 down 65.97% from Rs. 13.84 crore in March 2022.

    Stovec Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.72 in March 2023 from Rs. 46.38 in March 2022.

    Stovec Ind shares closed at 2,265.50 on May 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.51% returns over the last 6 months and -12.83% over the last 12 months.

    Stovec Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations44.4060.9365.99
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations44.4060.9365.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials28.7125.8338.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.444.181.19
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.2710.20-4.90
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.925.786.40
    Depreciation1.511.501.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.2711.5311.79
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.831.9211.10
    Other Income1.370.971.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.202.8912.34
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.202.8912.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.202.8912.34
    Tax0.751.232.66
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.451.669.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.451.669.68
    Equity Share Capital2.092.092.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.727.9646.38
    Diluted EPS11.727.9646.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.727.9646.38
    Diluted EPS11.727.9646.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

