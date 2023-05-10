Stovec Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 44.40 crore, down 32.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.40 crore in March 2023 down 32.73% from Rs. 65.99 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.45 crore in March 2023 down 74.73% from Rs. 9.68 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.71 crore in March 2023 down 65.97% from Rs. 13.84 crore in March 2022.

Stovec Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.72 in March 2023 from Rs. 46.38 in March 2022.

Stovec Ind shares closed at 2,265.50 on May 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.51% returns over the last 6 months and -12.83% over the last 12 months.