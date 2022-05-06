Stovec Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 65.99 crore, up 2.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 65.99 crore in March 2022 up 2.54% from Rs. 64.36 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.68 crore in March 2022 down 9.61% from Rs. 10.71 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.84 crore in March 2022 down 8.83% from Rs. 15.18 crore in March 2021.

Stovec Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 46.38 in March 2022 from Rs. 51.31 in March 2021.

Stovec Ind shares closed at 2,691.80 on May 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given 2.07% returns over the last 6 months and 47.47% over the last 12 months.