Stovec Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 65.99 crore, up 2.54% Y-o-Y

May 06, 2022 / 10:43 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Stovec Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 65.99 crore in March 2022 up 2.54% from Rs. 64.36 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.68 crore in March 2022 down 9.61% from Rs. 10.71 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.84 crore in March 2022 down 8.83% from Rs. 15.18 crore in March 2021.

Stovec Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 46.38 in March 2022 from Rs. 51.31 in March 2021.

Stovec Ind shares closed at 2,691.80 on May 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given 2.07% returns over the last 6 months and 47.47% over the last 12 months.

Stovec Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 65.99 57.23 64.36
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 65.99 57.23 64.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 38.92 30.01 30.85
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.19 2.08 0.87
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.90 1.10 3.49
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.40 6.09 4.79
Depreciation 1.50 1.30 1.25
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.79 11.54 10.53
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.10 5.12 12.58
Other Income 1.24 1.40 1.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.34 6.52 13.93
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.34 6.52 13.93
Exceptional Items -- 1.59 --
P/L Before Tax 12.34 8.11 13.93
Tax 2.66 2.19 3.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.68 5.92 10.71
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.68 5.92 10.71
Equity Share Capital 2.09 2.09 2.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 46.38 28.35 51.31
Diluted EPS 46.38 28.35 51.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 46.38 28.35 51.31
Diluted EPS 46.38 28.35 51.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 6, 2022 10:33 pm
