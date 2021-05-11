Stovec Ind Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 64.36 crore, up 53.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 64.36 crore in March 2021 up 53.04% from Rs. 42.05 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.71 crore in March 2021 up 132.64% from Rs. 4.61 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.18 crore in March 2021 up 116.55% from Rs. 7.01 crore in March 2020.

Stovec Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 51.31 in March 2021 from Rs. 22.06 in March 2020.

Stovec Ind shares closed at 1,821.20 on May 10, 2021 (BSE)