Stovec Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 42.05 crore, up 12.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.05 crore in March 2020 up 12.96% from Rs. 37.23 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.61 crore in March 2020 down 29.01% from Rs. 6.49 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.01 crore in March 2020 down 32.73% from Rs. 10.42 crore in March 2019.

Stovec Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 22.06 in March 2020 from Rs. 31.07 in March 2019.

Stovec Ind shares closed at 2,008.80 on June 04, 2020 (BSE) and has given -8.65% returns over the last 6 months and -9.04% over the last 12 months.