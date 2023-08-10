English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Stovec Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 57.25 crore, down 10.99% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 09:14 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Stovec Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 57.25 crore in June 2023 down 10.99% from Rs. 64.32 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.02 crore in June 2023 down 83.92% from Rs. 12.54 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.12 crore in June 2023 down 60.72% from Rs. 10.49 crore in June 2022.

    Stovec Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.65 in June 2023 from Rs. 60.06 in June 2022.

    Stovec Ind shares closed at 2,524.15 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 19.06% returns over the last 6 months and -0.30% over the last 12 months.

    Stovec Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations57.2544.4064.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations57.2544.4064.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials30.6328.7137.67
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.171.442.38
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.67-5.27-2.94
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.126.926.84
    Depreciation1.481.511.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.029.2711.44
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.171.837.43
    Other Income1.471.371.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.643.209.00
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.643.209.00
    Exceptional Items----7.71
    P/L Before Tax2.643.2016.70
    Tax0.630.754.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.022.4512.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.022.4512.54
    Equity Share Capital2.092.092.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.6511.7260.06
    Diluted EPS9.6511.7260.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.6511.7260.06
    Diluted EPS9.6511.7260.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Stovec Ind #Stovec Industries #Textiles - Machinery
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 09:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!