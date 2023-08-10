Stovec Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 57.25 crore, down 10.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.25 crore in June 2023 down 10.99% from Rs. 64.32 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.02 crore in June 2023 down 83.92% from Rs. 12.54 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.12 crore in June 2023 down 60.72% from Rs. 10.49 crore in June 2022.

Stovec Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.65 in June 2023 from Rs. 60.06 in June 2022.

Stovec Ind shares closed at 2,524.15 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 19.06% returns over the last 6 months and -0.30% over the last 12 months.