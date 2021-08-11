Stovec Ind Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 50.45 crore, up 199.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 50.45 crore in June 2021 up 199.52% from Rs. 16.84 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.82 crore in June 2021 up 1014.83% from Rs. 0.75 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.23 crore in June 2021 up 3510% from Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2020.

Stovec Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 32.67 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.57 in June 2020.

Stovec Ind shares closed at 2,490.10 on August 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 23.58% returns over the last 6 months and 31.64% over the last 12 months.