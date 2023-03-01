Stovec Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.93 crore, up 6.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.93 crore in December 2022 up 6.46% from Rs. 57.23 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.66 crore in December 2022 down 71.89% from Rs. 5.92 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.39 crore in December 2022 down 43.86% from Rs. 7.82 crore in December 2021.