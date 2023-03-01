English
    Stovec Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.93 crore, up 6.46% Y-o-Y

    March 01, 2023 / 09:32 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Stovec Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 60.93 crore in December 2022 up 6.46% from Rs. 57.23 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.66 crore in December 2022 down 71.89% from Rs. 5.92 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.39 crore in December 2022 down 43.86% from Rs. 7.82 crore in December 2021.

    Stovec Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.96 in December 2022 from Rs. 28.35 in December 2021.

    Stovec Ind shares closed at 2,238.60 on February 28, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.10% returns over the last 6 months and 0.91% over the last 12 months.

    Stovec Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations60.9344.6157.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations60.9344.6157.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials25.8335.2030.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.183.822.08
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.20-12.101.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.786.526.09
    Depreciation1.501.491.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.5310.0111.54
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.92-0.325.12
    Other Income0.970.841.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.890.516.52
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.890.516.52
    Exceptional Items----1.59
    P/L Before Tax2.890.518.11
    Tax1.23-0.372.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.660.885.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.660.885.92
    Equity Share Capital2.092.092.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.964.2128.35
    Diluted EPS7.964.2128.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.964.2128.35
    Diluted EPS7.964.2128.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Mar 1, 2023 09:22 am