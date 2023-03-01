Stovec Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.93 crore, up 6.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.93 crore in December 2022 up 6.46% from Rs. 57.23 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.66 crore in December 2022 down 71.89% from Rs. 5.92 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.39 crore in December 2022 down 43.86% from Rs. 7.82 crore in December 2021.

Stovec Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.96 in December 2022 from Rs. 28.35 in December 2021.

Stovec Ind shares closed at 2,238.60 on February 28, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.10% returns over the last 6 months and 0.91% over the last 12 months.