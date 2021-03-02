English
Stovec Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 49.96 crore, down 0.91% Y-o-Y

March 02, 2021 / 09:08 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Stovec Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 49.96 crore in December 2020 down 0.91% from Rs. 50.42 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.64 crore in December 2020 down 16.99% from Rs. 5.59 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.35 crore in December 2020 down 15.03% from Rs. 8.65 crore in December 2019.

Stovec Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 22.23 in December 2020 from Rs. 26.78 in December 2019.

Stovec Ind shares closed at 1,905.85 on March 01, 2021 (BSE)

Stovec Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations49.9641.2150.42
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations49.9641.2150.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials22.4123.9722.68
Purchase of Traded Goods0.440.420.24
Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.42-2.973.58
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost5.215.305.69
Depreciation1.311.281.10
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses10.347.9910.46
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.835.226.67
Other Income1.211.290.88
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.046.517.55
Interest0.040.060.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.016.457.50
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax6.016.457.50
Tax1.361.491.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.644.965.59
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.644.965.59
Equity Share Capital2.092.092.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS22.2323.7626.78
Diluted EPS22.2323.7626.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS22.2323.7626.78
Diluted EPS22.2323.7626.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Stovec Ind #Stovec Industries #Textiles - Machinery
first published: Mar 2, 2021 09:00 am

