Stove Kraft Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 406.20 crore, up 11.95% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 12:22 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Stove Kraft are:

Net Sales at Rs 406.20 crore in September 2022 up 11.95% from Rs. 362.84 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.90 crore in September 2022 up 12.98% from Rs. 22.93 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.21 crore in September 2022 up 10.97% from Rs. 40.74 crore in September 2021.

Stove Kraft EPS has increased to Rs. 7.88 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.03 in September 2021.

Stove Kraft shares closed at 623.10 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.70% returns over the last 6 months and -41.97% over the last 12 months.

Stove Kraft
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 406.20 275.07 362.84
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 406.20 275.07 362.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 215.18 169.83 217.37
Purchase of Traded Goods 51.38 22.81 32.38
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 7.78 -8.11 -3.67
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 36.18 31.46 30.26
Depreciation 7.31 6.62 4.79
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 49.65 37.45 45.91
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.74 15.01 35.82
Other Income -0.84 -1.46 0.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.90 13.54 35.95
Interest 3.42 2.95 3.89
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 34.48 10.59 32.07
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 34.48 10.59 32.07
Tax 8.58 2.51 9.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 25.90 8.08 22.93
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 25.90 8.08 22.93
Equity Share Capital 32.87 32.87 32.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.88 2.46 7.03
Diluted EPS 7.81 2.44 6.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.88 2.46 7.03
Diluted EPS 7.81 2.44 6.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 12:16 pm
