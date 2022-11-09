Stove Kraft Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 406.20 crore, up 11.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 406.20 crore in September 2022 up 11.95% from Rs. 362.84 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.90 crore in September 2022 up 12.98% from Rs. 22.93 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.21 crore in September 2022 up 10.97% from Rs. 40.74 crore in September 2021.

Stove Kraft EPS has increased to Rs. 7.88 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.03 in September 2021.

Stove Kraft shares closed at 623.10 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.70% returns over the last 6 months and -41.97% over the last 12 months.