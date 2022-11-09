English
    Stove Kraft Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 406.20 crore, up 11.95% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 12:22 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Stove Kraft are:

    Net Sales at Rs 406.20 crore in September 2022 up 11.95% from Rs. 362.84 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.90 crore in September 2022 up 12.98% from Rs. 22.93 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.21 crore in September 2022 up 10.97% from Rs. 40.74 crore in September 2021.

    Stove Kraft EPS has increased to Rs. 7.88 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.03 in September 2021.

    Stove Kraft shares closed at 623.10 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.70% returns over the last 6 months and -41.97% over the last 12 months.

    Stove Kraft
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations406.20275.07362.84
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations406.20275.07362.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials215.18169.83217.37
    Purchase of Traded Goods51.3822.8132.38
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.78-8.11-3.67
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost36.1831.4630.26
    Depreciation7.316.624.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses49.6537.4545.91
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.7415.0135.82
    Other Income-0.84-1.460.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.9013.5435.95
    Interest3.422.953.89
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax34.4810.5932.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax34.4810.5932.07
    Tax8.582.519.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities25.908.0822.93
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period25.908.0822.93
    Equity Share Capital32.8732.8732.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.882.467.03
    Diluted EPS7.812.446.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.882.467.03
    Diluted EPS7.812.446.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

