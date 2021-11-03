Stove Kraft Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 362.84 crore, up 53.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 362.84 crore in September 2021 up 53.25% from Rs. 236.77 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.93 crore in September 2021 down 18.26% from Rs. 28.05 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.74 crore in September 2021 up 10.56% from Rs. 36.85 crore in September 2020.

Stove Kraft EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.03 in September 2021 from Rs. 11.35 in September 2020.

Stove Kraft shares closed at 1,051.25 on November 02, 2021 (NSE)