English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Stove Kraft Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 278.06 crore, up 7.38% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 11:25 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Stove Kraft are:

    Net Sales at Rs 278.06 crore in March 2023 up 7.38% from Rs. 258.94 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.00 crore in March 2023 down 169.42% from Rs. 8.65 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.62 crore in March 2023 down 42.84% from Rs. 13.33 crore in March 2022.

    Stove Kraft shares closed at 499.45 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.87% returns over the last 6 months and -11.15% over the last 12 months.

    Stove Kraft
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations278.06324.53258.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations278.06324.53258.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials161.03200.03149.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods17.3422.3120.11
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.27-6.4213.36
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost36.5438.7624.80
    Depreciation9.438.335.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses46.9844.4038.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.5417.117.91
    Other Income1.73-2.930.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.8114.188.12
    Interest6.164.001.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-7.9710.186.90
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-7.9710.186.90
    Tax-1.962.39-1.74
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.007.798.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.007.798.65
    Equity Share Capital33.0332.8732.87
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.822.372.63
    Diluted EPS-1.822.352.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.822.372.63
    Diluted EPS-1.822.352.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Domestic Appliances #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Stove Kraft
    first published: May 30, 2023 11:11 am