Stove Kraft Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 278.06 crore, up 7.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 278.06 crore in March 2023 up 7.38% from Rs. 258.94 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.00 crore in March 2023 down 169.42% from Rs. 8.65 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.62 crore in March 2023 down 42.84% from Rs. 13.33 crore in March 2022.

Stove Kraft shares closed at 499.45 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.87% returns over the last 6 months and -11.15% over the last 12 months.