Stove Kraft Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 278.06 crore, up 7.38% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Stove Kraft are:
Net Sales at Rs 278.06 crore in March 2023 up 7.38% from Rs. 258.94 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.00 crore in March 2023 down 169.42% from Rs. 8.65 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.62 crore in March 2023 down 42.84% from Rs. 13.33 crore in March 2022.
Stove Kraft shares closed at 499.45 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.87% returns over the last 6 months and -11.15% over the last 12 months.
|Stove Kraft
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|278.06
|324.53
|258.94
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|278.06
|324.53
|258.94
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|161.03
|200.03
|149.45
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|17.34
|22.31
|20.11
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|10.27
|-6.42
|13.36
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|36.54
|38.76
|24.80
|Depreciation
|9.43
|8.33
|5.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|46.98
|44.40
|38.09
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.54
|17.11
|7.91
|Other Income
|1.73
|-2.93
|0.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.81
|14.18
|8.12
|Interest
|6.16
|4.00
|1.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.97
|10.18
|6.90
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.97
|10.18
|6.90
|Tax
|-1.96
|2.39
|-1.74
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.00
|7.79
|8.65
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.00
|7.79
|8.65
|Equity Share Capital
|33.03
|32.87
|32.87
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.82
|2.37
|2.63
|Diluted EPS
|-1.82
|2.35
|2.59
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.82
|2.37
|2.63
|Diluted EPS
|-1.82
|2.35
|2.59
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited