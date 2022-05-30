 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stove Kraft Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 258.94 crore, up 9.98% Y-o-Y

May 30, 2022 / 08:18 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Stove Kraft are:

Net Sales at Rs 258.94 crore in March 2022 up 9.98% from Rs. 235.44 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.65 crore in March 2022 down 54.99% from Rs. 19.21 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.33 crore in March 2022 down 48.75% from Rs. 26.01 crore in March 2021.

Stove Kraft EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.63 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.06 in March 2021.

Stove Kraft shares closed at 558.85 on May 27, 2022 (NSE)

Stove Kraft
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 258.94 297.98 235.44
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 258.94 297.98 235.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 149.45 206.65 137.71
Purchase of Traded Goods 20.11 39.89 18.27
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 13.36 -42.91 -1.81
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 24.80 33.48 25.78
Depreciation 5.21 5.61 3.62
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 38.09 42.32 30.28
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.91 12.94 21.59
Other Income 0.20 0.06 0.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.12 13.00 22.39
Interest 1.21 2.96 3.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6.90 10.04 19.21
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 6.90 10.04 19.21
Tax -1.74 -1.07 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.65 11.11 19.21
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.65 11.11 19.21
Equity Share Capital 32.87 32.76 32.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.63 3.40 6.06
Diluted EPS 2.59 3.36 5.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.63 3.40 6.06
Diluted EPS 2.59 3.36 5.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 30, 2022 08:13 pm
