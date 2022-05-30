Stove Kraft Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 258.94 crore, up 9.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 258.94 crore in March 2022 up 9.98% from Rs. 235.44 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.65 crore in March 2022 down 54.99% from Rs. 19.21 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.33 crore in March 2022 down 48.75% from Rs. 26.01 crore in March 2021.

Stove Kraft EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.63 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.06 in March 2021.

Stove Kraft shares closed at 558.85 on May 27, 2022 (NSE)