Stove Kraft Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 235.44 crore, up 52.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 235.44 crore in March 2021 up 52.89% from Rs. 154.00 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.21 crore in March 2021 up 284.54% from Rs. 10.41 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.01 crore in March 2021 up 1811.18% from Rs. 1.52 crore in March 2020.

Stove Kraft EPS has increased to Rs. 6.06 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.46 in March 2020.

Stove Kraft shares closed at 656.70 on May 25, 2021 (BSE)