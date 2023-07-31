English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Stove Kraft Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 297.75 crore, up 8.25% Y-o-Y

    July 31, 2023 / 09:08 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Stove Kraft are:

    Net Sales at Rs 297.75 crore in June 2023 up 8.25% from Rs. 275.07 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.20 crore in June 2023 up 1.47% from Rs. 8.08 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.59 crore in June 2023 up 26.93% from Rs. 20.16 crore in June 2022.

    Stove Kraft EPS has increased to Rs. 2.48 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.46 in June 2022.

    Stove Kraft shares closed at 470.65 on July 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.74% returns over the last 6 months and -15.08% over the last 12 months.

    Stove Kraft
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations297.75278.06275.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations297.75278.06275.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials182.69161.03169.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods26.6617.3422.81
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-21.5210.27-8.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost38.9436.5431.46
    Depreciation10.279.436.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses47.0146.9837.45
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.70-3.5415.01
    Other Income1.621.73-1.46
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.32-1.8113.54
    Interest4.246.162.95
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.07-7.9710.59
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.07-7.9710.59
    Tax2.87-1.962.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.20-6.008.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.20-6.008.08
    Equity Share Capital33.0333.0332.87
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.48-1.822.46
    Diluted EPS2.48-1.822.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.48-1.822.46
    Diluted EPS2.48-1.822.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Domestic Appliances #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Stove Kraft
    first published: Jul 31, 2023 08:55 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!