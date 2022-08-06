 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stove Kraft Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 275.07 crore, up 28.41% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:10 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Stove Kraft are:

Net Sales at Rs 275.07 crore in June 2022 up 28.41% from Rs. 214.21 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.08 crore in June 2022 down 40.28% from Rs. 13.53 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.16 crore in June 2022 down 2.18% from Rs. 20.61 crore in June 2021.

Stove Kraft EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.46 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.15 in June 2021.

Stove Kraft shares closed at 552.15 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -36.52% returns over the last 6 months and -30.55% over the last 12 months.

Stove Kraft
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 275.07 258.94 214.21
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 275.07 258.94 214.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 169.83 149.45 129.16
Purchase of Traded Goods 22.81 20.11 18.49
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -8.11 13.36 -6.88
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 31.46 24.80 23.84
Depreciation 6.62 5.21 4.12
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 37.45 38.09 29.42
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.01 7.91 16.05
Other Income -1.46 0.20 0.44
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.54 8.12 16.49
Interest 2.95 1.21 2.96
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.59 6.90 13.53
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.59 6.90 13.53
Tax 2.51 -1.74 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.08 8.65 13.53
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.08 8.65 13.53
Equity Share Capital 32.87 32.87 32.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.46 2.63 4.15
Diluted EPS 2.44 2.59 4.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.46 2.63 4.15
Diluted EPS 2.44 2.59 4.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:00 am
