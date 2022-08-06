Stove Kraft Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 275.07 crore, up 28.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 275.07 crore in June 2022 up 28.41% from Rs. 214.21 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.08 crore in June 2022 down 40.28% from Rs. 13.53 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.16 crore in June 2022 down 2.18% from Rs. 20.61 crore in June 2021.

Stove Kraft EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.46 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.15 in June 2021.

Stove Kraft shares closed at 552.15 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -36.52% returns over the last 6 months and -30.55% over the last 12 months.