    Stove Kraft Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 275.07 crore, up 28.41% Y-o-Y

    August 06, 2022 / 11:10 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Stove Kraft are:

    Net Sales at Rs 275.07 crore in June 2022 up 28.41% from Rs. 214.21 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.08 crore in June 2022 down 40.28% from Rs. 13.53 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.16 crore in June 2022 down 2.18% from Rs. 20.61 crore in June 2021.

    Stove Kraft EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.46 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.15 in June 2021.

    Stove Kraft shares closed at 552.15 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -36.52% returns over the last 6 months and -30.55% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations275.07258.94214.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations275.07258.94214.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials169.83149.45129.16
    Purchase of Traded Goods22.8120.1118.49
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.1113.36-6.88
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost31.4624.8023.84
    Depreciation6.625.214.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses37.4538.0929.42
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.017.9116.05
    Other Income-1.460.200.44
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.548.1216.49
    Interest2.951.212.96
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.596.9013.53
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.596.9013.53
    Tax2.51-1.74--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.088.6513.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.088.6513.53
    Equity Share Capital32.8732.8732.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.462.634.15
    Diluted EPS2.442.594.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.462.634.15
    Diluted EPS2.442.594.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:00 am
