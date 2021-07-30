Stove Kraft Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 214.21 crore, up 132.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 214.21 crore in June 2021 up 132.65% from Rs. 92.07 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.53 crore in June 2021 up 2866.67% from Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.61 crore in June 2021 up 141.33% from Rs. 8.54 crore in June 2020.

Stove Kraft EPS has increased to Rs. 4.15 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.14 in June 2020.

Stove Kraft shares closed at 770.60 on July 29, 2021 (BSE)