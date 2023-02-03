Stove Kraft Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 324.53 crore, up 8.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 324.53 crore in December 2022 up 8.91% from Rs. 297.98 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.79 crore in December 2022 down 29.85% from Rs. 11.11 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.51 crore in December 2022 up 20.96% from Rs. 18.61 crore in December 2021.