Stove Kraft Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 324.53 crore, up 8.91% Y-o-Y

Feb 03, 2023 / 02:11 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Stove Kraft are:

Net Sales at Rs 324.53 crore in December 2022 up 8.91% from Rs. 297.98 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.79 crore in December 2022 down 29.85% from Rs. 11.11 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.51 crore in December 2022 up 20.96% from Rs. 18.61 crore in December 2021.

Stove Kraft
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 324.53 406.20 297.98
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 324.53 406.20 297.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 200.03 215.18 206.65
Purchase of Traded Goods 22.31 51.38 39.89
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.42 7.78 -42.91
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 38.76 36.18 33.48
Depreciation 8.33 7.31 5.61
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 44.40 49.65 42.32
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.11 38.74 12.94
Other Income -2.93 -0.84 0.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.18 37.90 13.00
Interest 4.00 3.42 2.96
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.18 34.48 10.04
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.18 34.48 10.04
Tax 2.39 8.58 -1.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.79 25.90 11.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.79 25.90 11.11
Equity Share Capital 32.87 32.87 32.76
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.37 7.88 3.40
Diluted EPS 2.35 7.81 3.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.37 7.88 3.40
Diluted EPS 2.35 7.81 3.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited