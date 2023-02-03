English
    Exclusive: FM's post-Budget interview
    Stove Kraft Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 324.53 crore, up 8.91% Y-o-Y

    February 03, 2023 / 02:11 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Stove Kraft are:

    Net Sales at Rs 324.53 crore in December 2022 up 8.91% from Rs. 297.98 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.79 crore in December 2022 down 29.85% from Rs. 11.11 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.51 crore in December 2022 up 20.96% from Rs. 18.61 crore in December 2021.

    Stove Kraft
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations324.53406.20297.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations324.53406.20297.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials200.03215.18206.65
    Purchase of Traded Goods22.3151.3839.89
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.427.78-42.91
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost38.7636.1833.48
    Depreciation8.337.315.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses44.4049.6542.32
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.1138.7412.94
    Other Income-2.93-0.840.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.1837.9013.00
    Interest4.003.422.96
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.1834.4810.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.1834.4810.04
    Tax2.398.58-1.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.7925.9011.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.7925.9011.11
    Equity Share Capital32.8732.8732.76
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.377.883.40
    Diluted EPS2.357.813.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.377.883.40
    Diluted EPS2.357.813.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited