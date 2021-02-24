English
Stove Kraft Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 294.68 crore, up 47.08% Y-o-Y

February 24, 2021 / 11:00 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Stove Kraft are:

Net Sales at Rs 294.68 crore in December 2020 up 47.08% from Rs. 200.36 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.47 crore in December 2020 up 277.47% from Rs. 8.87 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.84 crore in December 2020 up 149.5% from Rs. 17.17 crore in December 2019.

Stove Kraft EPS has increased to Rs. 13.54 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.59 in December 2019.

Stove Kraft shares closed at 486.90 on February 23, 2021 (NSE)

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20
Net Sales/Income from operations294.68236.77
Other Operating Income----
Total Income From Operations294.68236.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials144.67110.78
Purchase of Traded Goods45.4568.07
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.56-25.16
Power & Fuel----
Employees Cost23.5919.12
Depreciation3.813.39
Excise Duty----
Admin. And Selling Expenses----
R & D Expenses----
Provisions And Contingencies----
Exp. Capitalised----
Other Expenses38.7727.72
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.9532.85
Other Income0.080.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.0333.46
Interest5.555.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax33.4728.05
Exceptional Items----
P/L Before Tax33.4728.05
Tax----
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities33.4728.05
Prior Year Adjustments----
Extra Ordinary Items----
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period33.4728.05
Equity Share Capital24.7224.72
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS13.5411.35
Diluted EPS11.139.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS13.5411.35
Diluted EPS11.139.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)----
Share Holding (%)----
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 24, 2021 10:55 am

