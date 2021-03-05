Stove Kraft Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 294.68 crore, up 47.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 294.68 crore in December 2020 up 47.08% from Rs. 200.36 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.47 crore in December 2020 up 277.47% from Rs. 8.87 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.84 crore in December 2020 up 149.5% from Rs. 17.17 crore in December 2019.

Stove Kraft EPS has increased to Rs. 13.54 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.59 in December 2019.

Stove Kraft shares closed at 530.75 on March 04, 2021 (BSE)