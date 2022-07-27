business Stock Market Live: L&T, Tata Power, Relaxo In Focus Plus US Fed And GDP Expectations | Morning Trade The International Monetary Fund (IMF) slashed the global GDP forecast as the economic outlook looks 'gloomy and uncertain'. What to expect from US GDP and the Fed meet? We ask Anubhav Sahu of Moneycontrol Pro. We also answer your stock queries live with Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities.