English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Stock Market Live: Bulls To Strike Back? | Zee Ent, Cipla & DRL In Focus | Opening Bell

    It was a rough start to the week for Indian markets. Will they snap the sharpest losing streak in 4 years today? Zee Entertainment out of IBC Framework, Cipla’s Pithampur Plant’s observation, Wipro’s re-organisation of four global business units, Adani Group continues to be in the news, Dr Reddy’s Mayne US Generic Acquisition, and MSCI Global Standard Index Rebalance Effective today. Catch Nickey Mirchandani in conversation with Hemen Kapadia from KR Choksey Securities and Nischal Maheshwari from Centrum Institutional Equities to discuss the cues and news you need to watch out for today's trading session.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 28, 2023 / 08:49 AM IST
    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Cipla #stockmarket #stockmarketlive #stocks #video #ZeeEnt
    first published: Feb 28, 2023 08:49 am