Stock Market Live: Bulls To Strike Back? | Zee Ent, Cipla & DRL In Focus | Opening Bell
It was a rough start to the week for Indian markets. Will they snap the sharpest losing streak in 4 years today? Zee Entertainment out of IBC Framework, Cipla’s Pithampur Plant’s observation, Wipro’s re-organisation of four global business units, Adani Group continues to be in the news, Dr Reddy’s Mayne US Generic Acquisition, and MSCI Global Standard Index Rebalance Effective today. Catch Nickey Mirchandani in conversation with Hemen Kapadia from KR Choksey Securities and Nischal Maheshwari from Centrum Institutional Equities to discuss the cues and news you need to watch out for today's trading session.
February 28, 2023 / 08:49 AM IST