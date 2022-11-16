 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
STL Global Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.69 crore, down 18.97% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for STL Global are:

Net Sales at Rs 25.69 crore in September 2022 down 18.97% from Rs. 31.71 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2022 down 57.23% from Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.82 crore in September 2022 down 18.81% from Rs. 1.01 crore in September 2021.

STL Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.09 in September 2021.

STL Global shares closed at 20.70 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.20% returns over the last 6 months and 43.75% over the last 12 months.

STL Global
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 25.69 29.05 31.71
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 25.69 29.05 31.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 17.18 19.54 22.87
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.13 -0.16 -0.50
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.72 1.66 1.70
Depreciation 0.41 0.35 0.28
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.10 6.78 6.73
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.41 0.87 0.61
Other Income 0.00 0.04 0.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.41 0.92 0.73
Interest 0.18 0.18 0.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.22 0.74 0.54
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.22 0.74 0.54
Tax 0.09 0.11 0.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.14 0.63 0.32
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.14 0.63 0.32
Equity Share Capital 27.22 27.22 27.22
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.05 0.24 0.09
Diluted EPS 0.05 0.24 0.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.05 0.24 0.09
Diluted EPS 0.05 0.24 0.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Nov 16, 2022