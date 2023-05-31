STL Global Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.27 crore, down 31.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.27 crore in March 2023 down 31.83% from Rs. 29.73 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2023 down 94.31% from Rs. 1.23 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2023 down 36.04% from Rs. 1.11 crore in March 2022.

STL Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.46 in March 2022.

STL Global shares closed at 14.10 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -27.69% returns over the last 6 months and -39.74% over the last 12 months.