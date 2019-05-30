STL Global Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 70.17 crore, up 68.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 70.17 crore in March 2019 up 68.01% from Rs. 41.77 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.56 crore in March 2019 up 42.86% from Rs. 29.79 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.34 crore in March 2019 up 165.24% from Rs. 16.34 crore in March 2018.

STL Global EPS has increased to Rs. 15.77 in March 2019 from Rs. 11.04 in March 2018.

STL Global shares closed at 6.90 on May 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given -15.85% returns over the last 6 months and -52.08% over the last 12 months.