STL Global Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.44 crore, down 43.42% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 16.44 20.27 29.05 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 16.44 20.27 29.05 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 10.00 12.44 19.54 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.44 1.50 -0.16 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1.46 1.64 1.66 Depreciation 0.34 0.40 0.35 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 4.44 4.15 6.78 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.24 0.13 0.87 Other Income 0.04 0.18 0.04 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.20 0.31 0.92 Interest 0.12 0.17 0.18 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.33 0.14 0.74 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -1.33 0.14 0.74 Tax 0.03 0.07 0.11 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.35 0.07 0.63 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.35 0.07 0.63 Equity Share Capital 27.22 27.22 27.22 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.50 0.03 0.24 Diluted EPS -0.50 0.03 0.24 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.50 0.03 0.24 Diluted EPS -0.50 0.03 0.24 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited