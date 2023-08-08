English
    STL Global Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.44 crore, down 43.42% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 05:57 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for STL Global are:Net Sales at Rs 16.44 crore in June 2023 down 43.42% from Rs. 29.05 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.35 crore in June 2023 down 313.47% from Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2023 down 167.72% from Rs. 1.27 crore in June 2022.STL Global shares closed at 13.90 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.15% returns over the last 6 months and -50.71% over the last 12 months.
    STL Global
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations16.4420.2729.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations16.4420.2729.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10.0012.4419.54
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.441.50-0.16
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.461.641.66
    Depreciation0.340.400.35
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.444.156.78
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.240.130.87
    Other Income0.040.180.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.200.310.92
    Interest0.120.170.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.330.140.74
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.330.140.74
    Tax0.030.070.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.350.070.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.350.070.63
    Equity Share Capital27.2227.2227.22
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.500.030.24
    Diluted EPS-0.500.030.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.500.030.24
    Diluted EPS-0.500.030.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 8, 2023 05:44 pm

