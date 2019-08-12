STL Global Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 22.05 crore, down 5.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.05 crore in June 2019 down 5.88% from Rs. 23.43 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.28 crore in June 2019 up 801.27% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.92 crore in June 2019 up 97.94% from Rs. 0.97 crore in June 2018.

STL Global EPS has increased to Rs. 0.47 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.05 in June 2018.

STL Global shares closed at 10.50 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given 72.13% returns over the last 6 months and 3.96% over the last 12 months.