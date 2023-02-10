 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
STL Global Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.63 crore, down 24.08% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 03:22 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for STL Global are:

Net Sales at Rs 25.63 crore in December 2022 down 24.08% from Rs. 33.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2022 down 164.48% from Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2022 down 116.33% from Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2021.

STL Global
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 25.63 25.69 33.75
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 25.63 25.69 33.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 16.91 17.18 23.25
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.15 -0.13 -0.20
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.70 1.72 1.65
Depreciation 0.42 0.41 0.32
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.40 6.10 7.61
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.66 0.41 1.14
Other Income -- 0.00 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.66 0.41 1.15
Interest 0.14 0.18 0.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.79 0.22 0.96
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.79 0.22 0.96
Tax -0.17 0.09 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.62 0.14 0.96
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.62 0.14 0.96
Equity Share Capital 27.22 27.22 27.22
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.23 0.05 0.36
Diluted EPS -0.23 0.05 0.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.23 0.05 0.36
Diluted EPS -0.23 0.05 0.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited