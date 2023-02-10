STL Global Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.63 crore, down 24.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.63 crore in December 2022 down 24.08% from Rs. 33.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2022 down 164.48% from Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2022 down 116.33% from Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2021.