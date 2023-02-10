STL Global Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.63 crore, down 24.08% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for STL Global are:
Net Sales at Rs 25.63 crore in December 2022 down 24.08% from Rs. 33.75 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2022 down 164.48% from Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2022 down 116.33% from Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2021.
STL Global shares closed at 15.50 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -45.33% returns over the last 6 months and -53.38% over the last 12 months.
|
|STL Global
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|25.63
|25.69
|33.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|25.63
|25.69
|33.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|16.91
|17.18
|23.25
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.15
|-0.13
|-0.20
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.70
|1.72
|1.65
|Depreciation
|0.42
|0.41
|0.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.40
|6.10
|7.61
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.66
|0.41
|1.14
|Other Income
|--
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.66
|0.41
|1.15
|Interest
|0.14
|0.18
|0.18
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.79
|0.22
|0.96
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.79
|0.22
|0.96
|Tax
|-0.17
|0.09
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.62
|0.14
|0.96
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.62
|0.14
|0.96
|Equity Share Capital
|27.22
|27.22
|27.22
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.23
|0.05
|0.36
|Diluted EPS
|-0.23
|0.05
|0.36
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.23
|0.05
|0.36
|Diluted EPS
|-0.23
|0.05
|0.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited