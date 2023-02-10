English
    STL Global Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.63 crore, down 24.08% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 03:22 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for STL Global are:

    Net Sales at Rs 25.63 crore in December 2022 down 24.08% from Rs. 33.75 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2022 down 164.48% from Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2022 down 116.33% from Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2021.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations25.6325.6933.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations25.6325.6933.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials16.9117.1823.25
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.15-0.13-0.20
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.701.721.65
    Depreciation0.420.410.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.406.107.61
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.660.411.14
    Other Income--0.000.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.660.411.15
    Interest0.140.180.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.790.220.96
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.790.220.96
    Tax-0.170.09--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.620.140.96
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.620.140.96
    Equity Share Capital27.2227.2227.22
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.230.050.36
    Diluted EPS-0.230.050.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.230.050.36
    Diluted EPS-0.230.050.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited