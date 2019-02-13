STL Global Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 28.03 crore, up 5.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.03 crore in December 2018 up 5.52% from Rs. 26.56 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2018 down 38.72% from Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2018 down 16.33% from Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2017.

STL Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.23 in December 2017.

STL Global shares closed at 5.95 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -41.38% returns over the last 6 months and -63.50% over the last 12 months.