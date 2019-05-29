STI India Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 6.30 crore, up 80.98% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for STI India are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.30 crore in March 2019 up 80.98% from Rs. 3.48 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.99 crore in March 2019 up 41.38% from Rs. 5.09 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.07 crore in March 2019 up 49.64% from Rs. 4.11 crore in March 2018.
STI India shares closed at 9.30 on May 22, 2019 (NSE)
|
|STI India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.30
|3.97
|3.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.30
|3.97
|3.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.04
|0.00
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.44
|1.05
|0.11
|Power & Fuel
|2.92
|2.47
|2.70
|Employees Cost
|4.02
|3.84
|4.19
|Depreciation
|0.99
|0.99
|1.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.99
|0.41
|1.13
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.11
|-4.79
|-5.65
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.05
|0.53
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.06
|-4.75
|-5.11
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.06
|-4.75
|-5.12
|Exceptional Items
|0.07
|--
|0.02
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.99
|-4.75
|-5.09
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.99
|-4.75
|-5.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.99
|-4.75
|-5.09
|Equity Share Capital
|29.00
|29.00
|29.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.03
|-1.64
|-1.76
|Diluted EPS
|-1.03
|-1.64
|-1.76
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.03
|-1.64
|-1.76
|Diluted EPS
|-1.03
|-1.64
|-1.76
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited