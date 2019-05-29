STI India Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 6.30 crore, up 80.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.30 crore in March 2019 up 80.98% from Rs. 3.48 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.99 crore in March 2019 up 41.38% from Rs. 5.09 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.07 crore in March 2019 up 49.64% from Rs. 4.11 crore in March 2018.

STI India shares closed at 9.30 on May 22, 2019 (NSE)